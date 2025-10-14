Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Home Secretary makes illegal migration claim ahead of key summit

Home secretary Mahmood vows to do 'whatever it takes' to stop small boats crossings
  • Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, is set to warn that the government's failure to control migrant flows is eroding public trust in politicians and the state.
  • She will host a summit in London with counterparts from the Western Balkans and other European allies to address illegal migration.
  • Mahmood will emphasise that international co-operation is essential to stem the flow of migrants arriving on small boats.
  • The summit aims to secure new deals to tackle illegal migration, focusing on cracking down on people-smuggling gangs, particularly those using the Western Balkans as a transit route.
  • The Conservatives criticised the government's handling of border control, with Chris Philp stating that the first nine months of the year were the worst for illegal Channel crossings.
