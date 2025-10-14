Home Secretary makes illegal migration claim ahead of key summit
- Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, is set to warn that the government's failure to control migrant flows is eroding public trust in politicians and the state.
- She will host a summit in London with counterparts from the Western Balkans and other European allies to address illegal migration.
- Mahmood will emphasise that international co-operation is essential to stem the flow of migrants arriving on small boats.
- The summit aims to secure new deals to tackle illegal migration, focusing on cracking down on people-smuggling gangs, particularly those using the Western Balkans as a transit route.
- The Conservatives criticised the government's handling of border control, with Chris Philp stating that the first nine months of the year were the worst for illegal Channel crossings.