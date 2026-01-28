Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disturbing reality of illegal sunbed use involving children as young as 10

Doctor explains risks of using sunbeds amid calls for government to add warning labels on them
  • More than 200 instances of children illegally using sunbeds, including one aged 10, have been recorded across the UK over the past 15 years.
  • Despite legislation prohibiting sunbed use for under-18s, enforcement is weak, with only eight out of 66 councils issuing fines for breaches.
  • Experts warn that sunbeds significantly increase the risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, with approximately 100 UK deaths annually linked to their use.
  • The Advertising Standards Authority recently banned five sunbed companies from making misleading 'safe tanning' claims in their advertisements.
  • The Government plans to strengthen regulations under the National Cancer Plan, introducing mandatory ID checks and banning unsupervised sessions to protect young people.
