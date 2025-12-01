Drug use appears to be changing in England
- The latest Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (APMS) indicates that drug use appears to be changing in England, suggesting a higher prevalence than official figures.
- The APMS found 18.1% of 16- to 24-year-olds reported illicit drug use in the past year, exceeding the 16.5% reported by the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
- Approximately 3% of participants reported non-medical use of prescription opioids, such as fentanyl and oxycodone, highlighting this as a more widespread issue than heroin use.
- Cannabis dependence nearly doubled from 2.8% in 2014 to 5.4% in 2023-2024, a rise likely due to increased potency of cannabis products rather than a significant increase in overall usage.
- The survey also noted a shift in dependence patterns, with signs of drug dependence now similarly common in young men and women aged 16-24, and only one in five seeking support for their drug use.