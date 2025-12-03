Why this abandoned village is about to reopen
- Imber Village in Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, an abandoned settlement, is scheduled to reopen to the public from 29 December until 1 January.
- The village's 150 residents were evicted in 1943 to allow American troops to train for the invasion of Europe during the Second World War, and after the war, they were not permitted to return.
- Currently under the control of the Ministry of Defence, public access to Imber is typically restricted to just a handful of days each year.
- Visitors during the designated open days can explore historic buildings, including a manor house, a pub, and the Grade I-listed St Giles church, as well as disused military equipment.
- The village recently hosted its last ever funeral in January 2023 for former resident Ray Nash, who wished to be buried there, and was last opened in August for the annual Imberbus event.