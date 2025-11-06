New immigration rules to prevent foreign students settling ‘will cost UK billions’
- A Home Office assessment indicates that Labour's proposed immigration crackdown, spearheaded by Sir Keir Starmer, could leave the UK economy up to £4.4bn worse off.
- The assessment predicts a £1.2bn loss over five years, with a potential maximum negative impact of £4.4bn, primarily due to reduced university tuition fees and a fall in income tax.
- Key policies include shortening the post-study stay for international graduate students from two years to 18 months and increasing the English language requirement for skilled worker visas.
- These changes are projected to deter 11,000 to 15,000 international students annually and reduce graduate visa applications by 16,000 per year by 2030.
- Experts warn that the reforms will have significant negative consequences for economic growth, university funding, and the UK's competitiveness in attracting global talent.