Cricket legends demand better prison treatment for ailing Imran Khan
- A group of former international cricket captains, including India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have called for improved prison treatment for Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan.
- Khan, a celebrated cricketer, has been imprisoned since August 2023 following convictions he claims are politically motivated after his removal from office in 2022.
- The petition expresses "deep concern" over Khan's health, specifically a significant loss of vision in his right eye while in custody.
- Signatories from countries including Australia, England, the West Indies, and New Zealand, emphasised Khan's stature as a former national leader and sporting icon, deserving of dignity.
- The cricket legends urged the Pakistan government to ensure Khan receives immediate and adequate medical attention, dignified treatment, and unhindered access to legal processes.
