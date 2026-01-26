Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Imran Khan’s top aide issues concerning update on former Pakistan PM

Islamabad sealed off as police arrest thousands of Imran Khan supporters
  • Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, has reportedly spent over 100 days without contact with his legal team, raising fresh concerns over due process.
  • He is being held in solitary confinement and has not received visitors of any kind for almost three months, according to a spokesperson for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
  • Khan, who was ousted in 2022, faces more than 100 charges and was recently sentenced to an additional 17 years in prison for a corruption case.
  • His party asserts that all cases are politically motivated and that denying legal counsel over such an extended period meets the threshold of arbitrary detention under international law.
  • Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, who last visited him on 2 December, reported he was struggling mentally with the "torture" of solitary confinement, though authorities deny any mistreatment.
In full

