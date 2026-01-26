Imran Khan’s top aide issues concerning update on former Pakistan PM
- Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, has reportedly spent over 100 days without contact with his legal team, raising fresh concerns over due process.
- He is being held in solitary confinement and has not received visitors of any kind for almost three months, according to a spokesperson for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
- Khan, who was ousted in 2022, faces more than 100 charges and was recently sentenced to an additional 17 years in prison for a corruption case.
- His party asserts that all cases are politically motivated and that denying legal counsel over such an extended period meets the threshold of arbitrary detention under international law.
- Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, who last visited him on 2 December, reported he was struggling mentally with the "torture" of solitary confinement, though authorities deny any mistreatment.