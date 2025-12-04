Imran Khan’s sister makes chilling prediction about former Pakistan PM’s future
- Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan, stated in an interview with Independent Urdu that she believes rumours of his death were a "test run" by authorities to gauge public reaction.
- She suggested the authorities themselves were behind the reports of Khan's death, which circulated for weeks while his family and legal team were denied access to him.
- Aleema Khan revealed her family had received a message about a year ago detailing a plan to "eliminate" Imran Khan within two months.
- She confirmed Imran Khan is being held in complete isolation, denied access to books, and has limited contact with his children, despite his repeated requests to judges.
- Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have faced difficulties obtaining visas to visit him in Pakistan and have met with US officials to voice their concerns, with Aleema Khan questioning the lack of intervention from the British government.