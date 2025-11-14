Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chancellor could abandon income tax hike plan

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out hiking income tax, VAT or National Insurance in Budget
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reportedly abandoned plans to raise income tax in the upcoming Budget.
  • The decision was made due to fears of angering voters and backbench Labour MPs by breaking a key manifesto pledge.
  • She had previously indicated that avoiding an income tax hike would necessitate “deep cuts” to public investment.
  • Raising income tax would have helped to address an estimated £50 billion fiscal black hole.
  • Alternative strategies to meet fiscal rules may now include increasing a wider range of smaller taxes or reducing income tax thresholds.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in