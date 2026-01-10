Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer warned indefinite jail term issue compares to Post Office scandal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy (PA Wire)
  • Lord John Thomas, a former lord chief justice, has urged Sir Keir Starmer to end the scandal of indefinite jail terms (IPP sentences), comparing it to the Post Office and infected blood sagas.
  • IPP sentences were abolished in 2012 but not retrospectively, leaving nearly 2,500 inmates incarcerated indefinitely, with at least 94 having taken their own lives.
  • Lord Thomas tabled an amendment to the Sentencing Bill, which was voted down by the government, calling for IPP prisoners to be given a release date within two years of their next parole hearing.
  • He argued that IPP sentences are 'wrong in principle' and 'wholly disproportionate to the crime', causing psychological damage and a loss of hope for prisoners.
  • The United Nations will investigate whether Britain is breaching human rights law by arbitrarily detaining prisoners trapped on IPP sentences, following a complaint lodged on behalf of five men.
