India’s largest airline cancels almost 550 flights amid airport chaos

Almost 550 flights were cancelled by India’s largest airline (REUTERS)
  • IndiGo, India's largest airline, cancelled nearly 550 flights on Thursday, causing widespread chaos and stranding thousands of passengers at major airports.
  • The cancellations follow over 1,200 flights being cancelled in November, primarily due to new government-mandated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for crew.
  • IndiGo attributed the disruptions to a combination of new rostering rules, adverse weather conditions, and increased congestion, apologising for the impact.
  • The airline admitted to "misjudgment and planning gaps" in implementing the new FDTL rules, which complicated roster management amid an existing pilot shortage.
  • Disruptions are expected to continue, with IndiGo seeking a reprieve from the new rules and aiming for full operational restoration by 10 February, while its stock has fallen.
In full

