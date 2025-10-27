Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

India bus crash kills 20 people after mobile phones intensify horrific blaze

Bus bursts into flames after colliding with motorcycle
  • A passenger bus fire in India on 24 October resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people following a collision with a motorcycle.
  • The initial blaze, caused by the motorcycle's ruptured fuel tank, was significantly intensified by 234 smartphones with lithium-ion batteries carried by a passenger.
  • Matters worsened after the electrical batteries used for the air conditioning system also caught fire and exploded, P Venkataraman, the director-general of the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Department, said.
  • The accident took place in Chinnatekur village near Kurnool, on a route between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with most passengers asleep when the incident occurred.
  • The tragedy underscores the prevalent issue of bus accidents in India, often attributed to private operators disregarding safety regulations and overcrowding vehicles.
