India says deadly car blast a ‘terror incident’ by ‘anti-national forces’

Delhi blast: Witnesses recount horrific aftermath of car explosion near Red Fort
  • The Indian government confirmed a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday was a "terror incident" perpetrated by "anti-national forces".
  • The explosion, which occurred on a busy street, resulted in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries, marking the deadliest attack in the capital in a decade.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, visited survivors, and vowed to bring those responsible to justice, while the cabinet called for an urgent investigation.
  • The National Investigation Agency, India’s anti-terrorism squad, has taken over the probe, with authorities investigating under stringent terror laws, though no direct arrests have been made in Delhi.
  • The incident follows the dismantling of a suspected militant cell and the seizure of a large quantity of explosives and weapons in a nearby state.
