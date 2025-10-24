Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Indian president’s helicopter sinks after landing in freshly poured concrete

Indian president’s helicopter pushed off fresh concrete by emergency services
  • The Indian President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter landed on a newly constructed helipad in Pramadom, India, on Wednesday.
  • The aircraft's wheels began to sink into the freshly poured concrete, which had not yet set.
  • Emergency services, including firefighters and police officers, tried to push the helicopter off the soft concrete - but to no avail.
  • The temporary helipad was built after the President's original landing site was changed due to poor weather. It was later manually removed and no injuries were reported.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in