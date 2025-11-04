Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

India train crash leaves at least five dead and several people injured

Rescuers work at the site of passenger train that crashed into a goods train
Rescuers work at the site of passenger train that crashed into a goods train (The Associated Press)
  • A passenger train collided with a cargo train in central India on Tuesday, resulting in at least five deaths and several injuries.
  • The incident occurred near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, when the passenger train struck the goods train from behind, causing some carriages to overturn.
  • Rescue teams are currently working to cut through the train wreckage to free passengers who are trapped inside.
  • Indian Railways has deployed all resources for rescue efforts and has launched an inquiry into the cause of the accident.
  • Train collisions are not uncommon in India, often linked to aging infrastructure and human error, with a previous major crash in 2023 killing over 280 people.
