India postpones high-stakes US trade talks indefinitely. Here’s why
- India has postponed a high-stakes trade mission to the US, which was due to begin on Monday, following a US Supreme Court ruling.
- The Supreme Court found that key elements of Donald Trump's tariff programme were improperly imposed under emergency powers.
- The visit to Washington has been deferred indefinitely to allow both countries to assess the implications of the court's decision on their emerging trade deal.
- Donald Trump has since announced a new global tariff regime, initially at 10 per cent and later raised to 15 per cent, under alternative powers.
- The ruling has cast doubt on the legal basis for various duties introduced during Trump's administration and unsettled trade negotiations with other nations, including China.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks