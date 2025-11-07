Woman shot dead in Indiana after she ‘tried to enter wrong house’
- Cleaner Maria Florinda Rios Perez was fatally shot in Whiteshead, Indiana, after mistakenly attempting to enter the wrong house.
- The 32-year-old mother of four was trying to open the door with her keys when she was shot in the head, dying in her husband's arms.
- Police responded to reports of a possible residential entry and found Perez with a gunshot wound, later determining she was part of a cleaning crew at the incorrect address.
- Indiana has 'Stand Your Ground' laws, which allow homeowners to use deadly force against perceived threats to their dwelling without a duty to retreat.
- Perez's family is seeking justice, with her brother suggesting anti-immigrant sentiment may have played a role, as police continue their 'complex' investigation.