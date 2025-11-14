University professor punished over using MAGA symbol in white supremacy lesson
- An Indiana University professor, Jessica Adams, was removed from teaching a social justice class after using a graphic that listed the "Make America Great Again" slogan as a form of white supremacy.
- A student complained about the teaching aid to Senator Jim Banks, who then forwarded the complaint to university officials, prompting an investigation.
- The university cited a recently passed state law requiring "intellectual diversity" at state educational institutions in its decision to investigate Adams.
- Adams stated the graphic is widely used and necessary for discussing structural racism, arguing she was within her remit given the course's subject matter.
- The Indiana University Bloomington chapter of the Association of University Professors accused the school of mishandling the investigation and using the state law to stifle intellectual diversity.