Indian government steps in after spike in airfares

Indigo Chaos: Delhi Airport Says Flight Ops Getting Back to Normal
  • India's largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled thousands of flights this week, leading to widespread travel disruption and a sharp increase in airfares.
  • The cancellations are primarily due to a shortage of pilots after new rules were enforced, limiting their work hours.
  • The Indian government has intervened by capping airfares, offering temporary relief from the new pilot rules, and arranging extra train services for affected passengers.
  • The aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to process all pending passenger refunds by Sunday evening and ensure the delivery of separated baggage within 48 hours.
  • IndiGo, facing its biggest crisis in 20 years, expects to resume normal flight operations between 10 and 15 December.
