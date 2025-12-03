Indonesia to repatriate two Dutch drug traffickers – saving one from death row
- Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed an agreement for the repatriation of two elderly Dutch nationals convicted of drug trafficking offences.
- Siegfried Mets, 74, was sentenced to death in 2008 for smuggling ecstasy, and Ali Tokman, 65, was sentenced to death in 2015 for MDMA, both having served over a decade in Indonesian prisons.
- The Dutch government requested their return on humanitarian grounds due to their poor health, a request approved by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
- Upon arrival in Amsterdam, the men will continue serving their sentences in Dutch prisons, with Mets's death sentence converting to life imprisonment under Dutch law.
- This agreement, signed by officials in Jakarta and Amsterdam, illustrates the good cooperation between the two countries in justice and law.