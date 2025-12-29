Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rescuers comb wreckage after Indonesian tour boat sinking kills football coach

Rescuers search wreckage after football coach dies in Indonesian tour boat sinking
  • Wreckage of a sunken tourist boat was discovered off the coast of Indonesia during a search for Spanish football coach Fernando Martin and his family.
  • The vessel, carrying 11 people, sank overnight on Saturday, 27 December, near Padar Island in Komodo National Park.
  • The incident occurred after the boat suffered an engine failure during a trip.
  • Rescuers found debris from the vessel, including a gas cylinder and fragments of the hull.
  • Fernando Martín, a coach with La Liga side Valencia CF, has been confirmed dead along with three members of his family.
