Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment Indonesian plane carrying 11 people lost contact

Flight radar shows moment Indonesian plane loses contact
  • An Indonesian plane carrying 11 people lost contact on Saturday, 17 January, while en route to Makassar.
  • The surveillance aircraft, belonging to the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, had departed from Yogyakarta province.
  • Flightradar24 indicated the last signal was received approximately 20 km northeast of Makassar Airport.
  • The flight tracker’s coverage was limited due to the plane's low altitude over the ocean.
  • Rescuers discovered debris scattered over a mountainside in South Sulawesi province on Sunday morning.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in