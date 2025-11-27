Scientist sobs after discovering rare flower in jungle following 13-year-hunt
- A rare Rafflesia hasseltii flower was discovered in the Sumatra rainforest, Indonesia, following a 13-year search.
- The find was made on 20 November 2025 by a research team, which included Dr Chris Thorogood, an associate professor from the University of Oxford.
- This extremely rare plant species had not been sighted in the wild for over a decade, highlighting the significance of its rediscovery.
- Indonesian flower hunter Septian “Deki” Andrikithat, a member of the expedition, was overcome with emotion upon locating the elusive bloom.
- Dr Thorogood expressed immense joy and described himself as "the luckiest guy alive" after the successful overnight trek.