Dozens of students confirmed dead after Islamic school collapses
- The death toll following the collapse of an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia has tragically risen to 36.
- Search and rescue operations are in their seventh day, with 27 predominantly teenage boys, aged 13 to 19, still unaccounted for beneath the debris.
- The Al Khoziny school in Sidoarjo, East Java, collapsed last Monday during afternoon prayers, reportedly due to its foundations being unable to support ongoing construction work.
- Rescuers have deployed heavy equipment and are 60 per cent complete with search efforts, which are expected to conclude on Monday.
- Despite extensive efforts, including tunnelling and using sensors, no signs of life have been detected among the missing students.