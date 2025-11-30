750 dead as cyclonic storms and floods devastate Asia
- Devastating floods across several Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India, have caused a death toll exceeding 750.
- Over four million people have been impacted or displaced by the severe weather, with nearly three million affected in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia.
- The extreme conditions were primarily driven by the exceptionally rare Cyclone Senyar, which hit Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, and the powerful Cyclone Ditwah, which pounded Sri Lanka and India.
- Indonesia reported 417 fatalities and 279 missing, with some residents resorting to looting for food and supplies before logistical aid arrived.
- Thailand recorded 170 deaths and 3.8 million people affected, while Sri Lanka saw 193 fatalities and 228 people still missing, with officials expecting the death tolls to rise.