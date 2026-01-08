Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three viruses that could cause unexpected infections in 2026

The Conversation Original report by Patrick Jackson
Video Player Placeholder
Related: What to know about bird flu in Delaware
  • Scientists are monitoring several viruses for 2026, as evolving pathogens, climate change, increased population density, and global travel contribute to new viral threats.
  • Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, or bird flu, is a significant concern, particularly after its spread to dairy cattle in the US, raising fears of potential human-to-human transmission.
  • Mpox, which caused a global outbreak in 2022, has become established worldwide, with recent increases in the more severe clade I cases reported in central Africa and the US.
  • The Oropouche virus, carried by mosquitoes and biting midges, is expanding its range beyond the Amazon region, with outbreaks likely to continue affecting travellers across the Americas.
  • Other ongoing viral threats include chikungunya, rising measles cases due to declining vaccination rates, and a potential resurgence of HIV, alongside the constant risk of new, undiscovered pathogens.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in