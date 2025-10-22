Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The items most drastically hit by inflation revealed

Chocolate prices have shot up, latest UK inflation figures show
Chocolate prices have shot up, latest UK inflation figures show (Getty/iStock)
  • The UK's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.8 per cent in September, holding steady from the previous month.
  • This stability was attributed to rising costs for items such as air travel, petrol, and chocolate being balanced by easing prices in areas like live entertainment and rail tickets.
  • Air fares saw a significant 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase, a sharp reversal from August, while chocolate prices surged by an average of 18.1 per cent.
  • Inflation for live events, including theatre and cinema tickets, slowed dramatically to just 0.1 per cent in September, a considerable drop from 7.0 per cent in August.
  • Annual food price inflation decreased to 4.3 per cent last month, down from 4.8 per cent in August, with prices easing for many everyday groceries.

