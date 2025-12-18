Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inflation rises despite Trump repeatedly claiming that ‘prices are down’

Trump says US was 'absolutely dead' before he turned it into 'hottest country anywhere in the world'
  • Inflation increased by 0.2 percent in November and 2.7 percent over the past 12 months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.
  • This rise contradicts President Donald Trump's persistent claims that prices are declining.
  • Other economic indicators suggest a slowing economy, with only 64,000 jobs added in November and an uptick in the unemployment rate.
  • During a national address, the president insisted that “wages are up, prices are down” and predicted an unprecedented economic boom.
  • Polling data indicates that 57 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the economy, with only 30 percent finding the cost of living affordable.
