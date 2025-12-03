Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MP suspended after opposing government plans on farmers’ inheritance tax

Police stop banned tractors at farmers' Budget protest
  • Labour MP Markus Campbell-Savours has been suspended after rebelling against the government’s plans to impose an inheritance tax on farmers.
  • Mr Campbell-Savours had the whip removed by Chief Whip Jonathan Reynolds after voting against the measures, citing “deep concerns” about their impact on family farms.
  • Dozens of other Labour MPs abstained from the Commons vote, following a call from the National Farming Union (NFU) for them to show support for working people in the countryside.
  • Backbenchers argued that most farmers are not wealthy and that the changes would devastate elderly farmers, while failing to tackle tax avoidance by celebrities and billionaires.
  • Despite the opposition, MPs voted in support of the government’s plans by 327 votes to 182, with a Treasury minister defending the changes as a “fair way forward”.
