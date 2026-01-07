Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why one UK village is having its ‘worst winter in 25 years’

Snow piling up outside the local Co-Op in Insch on Tuesday
Snow piling up outside the local Co-Op in Insch on Tuesday (PA)
  • The village of Insch in Aberdeenshire has experienced significant snowfall, with locals describing it as one of the worst winters in 25 years.
  • Resident Doug Griffin reported snow drifts of 30cm on Wednesday, following depths of around 50cm on Tuesday.
  • The severe weather has effectively cut off the village, making it impossible for residents to leave for several days.
  • Local shops, including the Co-Op, have seen shelves emptied due to delivery lorries being unable to access the village.
  • Despite the challenges, residents are assisting each other, with some comparing the situation to the food shortages experienced during the pandemic.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in