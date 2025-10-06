Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Instagram introduces its “Rings” award for top creators

  • Instagram has introduced a new "Rings" award to recognize its top creators for their creativity and cultural influence.
  • Unlike cash incentives, the award focuses on boosting social status, offering winners a physical ring and a digital ring for their profile.
  • The digital ring will appear as a gold circle around their story profile picture and allow customization of their profile backdrop and 'like' button.
  • A panel of notable creatives, including Instagram head Adam Mosseri and designer Marc Jacobs, nominated and voted for the recipients.
  • This new recognition scheme follows Meta's decision to discontinue its Reels Play bonus in 2023, contrasting with monetary reward programs offered by competitors like YouTube and TikTok.
