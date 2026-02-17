Why experts think intermittent fasting ‘doesn’t seem to work’
- A new Cochrane review suggests intermittent fasting is unlikely to lead to greater weight loss in overweight or obese adults than traditional dietary advice or doing nothing.
- The review analysed evidence from 22 randomised clinical trials involving 1,995 adults across North America, Europe, China, Australia, and South America.
- Lead author Luis Garegnani stated that the current evidence does not justify the enthusiasm for intermittent fasting seen on social media, as it “doesn't seem to work” for weight loss in this demographic.
- Nutritionists and medical officers warn that intermittent fasting is not a “magic solution” and can be difficult to sustain, potentially leading to compensatory overeating.
- Experts recommend focusing on improving overall diet quality by consuming protein, fibre, and healthy fats, while reducing ultra-processed foods, sugar, and refined carbohydrates for sustainable weight management.
