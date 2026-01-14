Why four NASA astronauts are being evacuated from the International Space Station
- Four International Space Station (ISS) crew members are preparing for an early return to Earth due to an undisclosed medical issue affecting one astronaut.
- This marks the first medical evacuation from the ISS in its 25-year history of continuous habitation.
- The affected astronaut's identity and specific health concern remain undisclosed, though they are reported to be in a stable condition.
- The Crew-11 mission, comprising astronauts from Nasa, Roscosmos, and JAXA, will return aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
- The return is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.05pm UK time, with a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of California.