Officials have approved an interstate highway being named after Trump
- South Carolina officials have given approval to a bill proposing to name an expansion of Interstate 73 the "President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
- State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford filed the bill, crediting Trump for securing the federal permit for the highway during his first administration.
- The proposed I-73 expansion to Myrtle Beach aims to enhance hurricane evacuation efforts and is projected to bring substantial economic benefits to Horry County.
- The initiative has garnered strong support from various local leaders, including Congressman Russell Fry and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.
- This move follows other recent instances of public spaces being named after Donald Trump, such as a road in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.