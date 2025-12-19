Mysterious interstellar comet 3I/Atlas to make closest approach to Earth today
- The mysterious interstellar comet 3I/Atlas is set to make its closest approach to earth today, zooming past our planet this Friday, Dec. 19.
- The comet is only the third known object to have entered our solar system from orbit around another star.
- Its intriguing nature has led to speculation that it could be an alien spacecraft, though scientists state its characteristics are consistent with a natural phenomenon.
- Several NASA and European Space Agency spacecraft, including those near Mars and the Juice spacecraft, have observed the comet during its passage.
- NASA said 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will get no closer than about 170 million miles (275 million km) to our planet.