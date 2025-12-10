Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mysterious 3I/Atlas comet set to make closest approach to Earth

NASA reveals new 3I/Atlas images. What do we know about the comet?
  • The mysterious interstellar comet 3I/Atlas is set to make its closest approach to earth this month, zooming past our planet around Dec. 19.
  • The comet is only the third known object to have entered our solar system from orbit around another star.
  • Its intriguing nature has led to speculation that it could be an alien spacecraft, though scientists state its characteristics are consistent with a natural phenomenon.
  • Several NASA and European Space Agency spacecraft, including those near Mars and the Juice spacecraft, have observed the comet during its passage.
  • NASA said 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will get no closer than about 170 million miles (275 million km) to our planet.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in