Fresh blow for prisoners locked up under indefinite jail terms
- Ministry of Justice figures project that at least 520 prisoners serving Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences will remain incarcerated by March 2030, never having been released.
- Britain's former top judge, Lord John Thomas, has condemned the government's 'IPP Action Plan' as a 'failure' that will not resolve the 'obvious injustice' of these indefinite jail terms.
- The controversial IPP sentences, abolished in 2012 but not retrospectively, have been linked to nearly 100 suicides and are criticised for trapping individuals, some for minor offences, without a release date.
- These projections exclude hundreds of people recalled to prison for licence breaches or those in secure hospitals due to mental health issues, indicating an even larger affected population.
- Campaign groups and families are urging the government to implement a full resentencing exercise to end the 'nightmare' of indefinite detention, rather than merely managing the issue.
