Iranian state TV airs footage of ominous threat against President Trump
- Iranian state TV broadcast an ominous threat directed at Donald Trump, following his threats of military action against the Iranian regime.
- At a funeral for Iranian security forces killed in recent unrest, a mourner held up a sign featuring an image of Trump after an assassination attempt, with the Farsi warning: “This time it won’t miss.”
- The footage was aired on the state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), and the event, organised by regime allies, also displayed banners reading “Death to America.”
- Rights groups outside Iran report over 150 security forces and more than 2,600 protesters, including 13 children, have been killed in over two weeks of unrest, which Iran attributes to U.S. and Israeli provocation.
- Trump commented that killings in the crackdown were subsiding, citing “very important sources,” and suggested that the Iranian government could potentially fall due to the ongoing protests.