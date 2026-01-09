Four airlines cancel flights to Iran as protests continue
- At least 17 flights between Dubai and Iran scheduled for Friday were cancelled due to ongoing unrest and a nationwide internet blackout in Iran.
- Flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Turkey's Ajet, and Pegasus Airlines all cancelled flights to Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad.
- Two flights between Qatar's Doha and Tehran were also cancelled, as confirmed by Hamad International Airport.
- The cancellations follow widespread anti-government protests in Iran, which began in late December over economic hardships and inflation.
- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused demonstrators of acting on behalf of émigré opposition groups and the United States, as rights groups reported police firing on protesters.