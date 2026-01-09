Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four airlines cancel flights to Iran as protests continue

Iran authorities cut internet as buildings set on fire during mass protests in Tehran
  • At least 17 flights between Dubai and Iran scheduled for Friday were cancelled due to ongoing unrest and a nationwide internet blackout in Iran.
  • Flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Turkey's Ajet, and Pegasus Airlines all cancelled flights to Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad.
  • Two flights between Qatar's Doha and Tehran were also cancelled, as confirmed by Hamad International Airport.
  • The cancellations follow widespread anti-government protests in Iran, which began in late December over economic hardships and inflation.
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused demonstrators of acting on behalf of émigré opposition groups and the United States, as rights groups reported police firing on protesters.
