Iran ramps up military drills ahead of US nuclear talks
- Iran is conducting military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, showcasing its strength ahead of nuclear talks with the US in Geneva.
- Indirect talks have begun in Geneva, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner representing the US, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading Iran's delegation, mediated by Omani officials.
- Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Donald Trump against military action, while Iranian officials stated that the success of talks hinges on the US lifting economic sanctions and avoiding unrealistic demands.
- Donald Trump has openly supported regime change in Tehran and believes Iran wants a deal, even as the US military prepares for potential operations against Iran, following troop withdrawals from eastern Syria.
- Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Trump's threats, asserting that Iran is in Geneva for a fair deal, not submission, amidst concerns over the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil prices.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks