Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iran ramps up military drills ahead of US nuclear talks

Iran holds military drill in key oil strait on eve of US nuclear talks
  • Iran is conducting military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, showcasing its strength ahead of nuclear talks with the US in Geneva.
  • Indirect talks have begun in Geneva, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner representing the US, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading Iran's delegation, mediated by Omani officials.
  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Donald Trump against military action, while Iranian officials stated that the success of talks hinges on the US lifting economic sanctions and avoiding unrealistic demands.
  • Donald Trump has openly supported regime change in Tehran and believes Iran wants a deal, even as the US military prepares for potential operations against Iran, following troop withdrawals from eastern Syria.
  • Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Trump's threats, asserting that Iran is in Geneva for a fair deal, not submission, amidst concerns over the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil prices.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in