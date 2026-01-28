Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iran issues chilling response to Trump’s threat and armada deployment

Trump touts 'massive' US forces heading toward Iran
  • Iran has responded to Trump’s recent round of threats, saying it is open to discussions but would defend itself if provoked.
  • "Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!" its mission to the UN said in a post on X.
  • The statement comes after Trump sent a “massive armada” and the warship USS Abraham Lincoln to the Middle East after threatening strikes in Iran over mass killings of protesters in the country.
  • The US president’s latest threats against Iran appear to focus on the country’s nuclear program, with Trump writing earlier Wednesday, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties.”
  • Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, said any military action by the US will be considered the “beginning of a war.”
