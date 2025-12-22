Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grim conditions faced by British couple held in notorious Iran prison

Family of Britons detained in Iran determined to secure their safe return
  • British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman are being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison on spying charges, which they deny, after being arrested during a round-the-world motorcycle tour nearly a year ago.
  • Their son, Joe Bennett, described their dire living conditions, including eating only rice and gristle, significant weight loss, and an overcrowded, dirty cell with rats.
  • Mr Bennett expressed frustration with the UK government's handling of the case, feeling there is a "stalemate" between the UK and Iranian authorities.
  • The couple, both in their 50s, previously went on hunger strike in November, feeling let down by the UK government, and are still awaiting sentencing after a two-month delay.
  • The Foreign Office is providing consular assistance and has raised the case with Iranian authorities, while warning all British nationals against travel to Iran due to arrest risks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in