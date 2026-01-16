Exiled crown prince calls for ‘urgent help’ amid ‘slaughter’ of protestors in Iran
- Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, accused the Tehran regime of killing an Iranian protester "every 14 seconds" and urged international support, predicting the "Islamic Republic will fall soon".
- The US deployed the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the Middle East, signalling escalating tensions with Iran.
- Donald Trump had warned Tehran of "grave consequences" for further bloodshed, receiving assurances that scheduled executions were halted, but maintained that all options remained open.
- The death toll from the crackdown reportedly exceeded 2,500, with Pahlavi stating 12,000 Iranians had been killed since the protests, which originated from economic grievances, as he called for “urgent help”.
- An internet and phone blackout imposed by the Iranian regime has largely suppressed widespread protests, though a heavy military presence and isolated incidents of unrest are still reported.