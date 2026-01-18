Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 5,000 have been killed during Iran’s nationwide protests

How Iran’s internet blackout is reshaping everyone’s algorithm
  • Iranian officials claim 5,000 people, including 500 security personnel, have died during recent protests, blaming "terrorists and armed rioters".
  • Human rights groups, such as HRANA, report a lower death toll of 3,308 and over 24,000 arrests, contrasting with official figures.
  • The nationwide demonstrations, which began on 28 December over economic hardship, escalated into calls for an end to clerical rule, marking the deadliest period of dissent since 1979.
  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei branded Donald Trump a "criminal" for supporting protesters, while Trump claimed Iranian leaders called off executions and suggested new leadership for Iran.
  • Iran's judiciary indicated that executions for "Mohareb" (waging war against God) may still proceed, as the violent crackdown appears to have largely quelled the unrest.
