Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iran protests death toll rises after country plunged into blackout

President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is planning on fleeing the country as millions took to the streets demanding regime change
President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is planning on fleeing the country as millions took to the streets demanding regime change (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Iran rights groups say at least 62 people have died, including 48 protesters and 14 security personnel, in widespread anti-government protests.
  • The country is largely cut off from the outside world after authorities blacked out the internet and phone lines to curb growing unrest.
  • Iranians have taken to the streets for nearly two weeks with video showing buildings aflame as the anti-government protests rage in cities across the country.
  • The protests, initially focused on the dire economic situation, have escalated to include direct challenges to the authorities, posing the biggest internal challenge to Iran's clerical rulers in at least three years.
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed not to back down, accusing demonstrators of acting on behalf of émigré opposition groups and the United States, while a public prosecutor threatened death sentences for those involved in sabotage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in