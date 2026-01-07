Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Protests erupt in Iran as at least 36 die and over 1,200 are detained

Eyewitness video shows cars burning in Iran protests
  • Protests have erupted across Iran, including a sit-in at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, in response to the country’s severe economic crisis and the collapse of its currency.
  • Security forces have clashed with demonstrators, firing tear gas, leading to at least 36 deaths and over 1,200 detentions, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.
  • Iran's currency, the rial, has fallen to a record low, and the Central Bank's decision to reduce subsidised exchange rates is expected to cause further price increases for consumers.
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that "rioters must be put in their place," while U.S. President Donald Trump warned of intervention if protesters are violently killed.
  • Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation into an incident but acknowledged the government's limited capacity to control the escalating crisis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in