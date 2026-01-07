Protests erupt in Iran as at least 36 die and over 1,200 are detained
- Protests have erupted across Iran, including a sit-in at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, in response to the country’s severe economic crisis and the collapse of its currency.
- Security forces have clashed with demonstrators, firing tear gas, leading to at least 36 deaths and over 1,200 detentions, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.
- Iran's currency, the rial, has fallen to a record low, and the Central Bank's decision to reduce subsidised exchange rates is expected to cause further price increases for consumers.
- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that "rioters must be put in their place," while U.S. President Donald Trump warned of intervention if protesters are violently killed.
- Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation into an incident but acknowledged the government's limited capacity to control the escalating crisis.