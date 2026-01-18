Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iran’s supreme leader acknowledges deaths during protests

Daily protests and clashes on streets of Iran as death toll rises
  • Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has for the first time acknowledged the deaths of "several thousand" people during widespread protests that began in December.
  • The protests, initially sparked by economic hardship, escalated into large demonstrations against Iran’s clerical rulers.
  • Khamenei accused Donald Trump, Israel, and the US of orchestrating the violence and being responsible for the casualties and damage.
  • Human rights groups, such as HRANA, have reported over 3,000 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, and more than 22,000 arrests.
  • Despite Tehran denying plans for executions, Iran's prosecutor general warned of severe punishment for detainees, including alleged "ringleaders" accused of inciting unrest.
