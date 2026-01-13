Elon Musk’s Starlink ‘jammed’ by Iran as internet blackout grips country
- Tehran implemented a near-total internet blackout during widespread protests against the country's economic crisis, with human rights groups reporting over 540 protester deaths.
- Demonstrators hoped Elon Musk's Starlink service could provide connectivity, but experts state it is not a quick solution for 90 million people due to limited hardware and attacks on its service.
- Starlink connectivity was targeted by GPS jamming as the blackout began, though some information has still emerged from devices connected to the service.
- While direct-to-cell satellite technology could offer broader connectivity, it would be a costly, long-term project requiring significant investment.
- The internet blackout is part of the Iranian regime's long-term strategy to centralise internet control, a tactic previously used to suppress protests, notably in 2009 and 2019.