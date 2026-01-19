Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iran’s state TV hacked with ‘do not point your weapons at the people’ message

Iran protesters latched onto Trump's message 'help is on its way' – but none came
  • Iranian state television satellite transmissions were reportedly disrupted by hackers, who broadcast footage supporting exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and urged security forces not to "point your weapons at the people".
  • The cyberattack occurred amid ongoing nationwide protests in Iran, which activists claim have resulted in at least 3,919 deaths due to a brutal crackdown by authorities.
  • The hacked broadcast, aired across multiple channels of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, included two clips of Pahlavi and graphics encouraging the military to join the nation for freedom.
  • Diplomatic tensions between the United States and Iran remain heightened following the crackdown, with a US aircraft carrier observed moving towards the Middle East.
  • This incident marks the latest in a series of disruptions to Iranian airwaves, including a 2022 hack that called for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in