Iran’s supreme leader issues threat to US aircraft carriers amid escalating tensions

Iran holds military drill in key oil strait on eve of US nuclear talks
  • Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatened to sink any American aircraft carriers in the Middle East, escalating tensions during ongoing nuclear talks in Geneva.
  • His warning coincided with the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford to the region, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln, and Iran's live-fire naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • During these military exercises, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international waterway, in a show of strength.
  • Despite negotiations with U.S. envoys, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed that Tehran would never abandon its enriched uranium programme.
  • The heightened tensions follow a recent incident where U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone near the USS Abraham Lincoln, amidst broader concerns from Gulf Arab nations about potential regional conflict.
